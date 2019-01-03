RETURNS
Nikki Bella Is "Still in Love With" John Cena & Brie Bella Is Trying for Baby No. 2 in Wild Total Bellas Supertease!

by Brett Malec | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 7:30 AM

Single life is proving to be hard for Nikki Bella.

In this just-released supertease for season four of Total Bellas, which premieres Jan. 13, Nikki admits she's been struggling to get over ex-fiancé John Cena.

"It's confusing because I'm still in love with him," the Bella Twin admits to sister Brie Bella.

Even though breaking up is hard to do, Nikki is "single" and "ready to mingle" as she tries her hand at dating other guys, including former Bachelorette star Peter Kraus.

 "I haven't kissed another guy in nine years," Nikki admits to Peter before he moves in for a kiss.

While Nikki is trying to get back on the dating scene, Brie is focused on expanding her family. "They want Nicole and I to come back for a story," Brie tells hubby Daniel Bryan, who replies, "Did you tell them that we're trying for a baby?" Eek!

And as for the Bella Twins' WWE comeback, they're going to face stiff competition from new WWE star Rhonda Rousey.

"The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John's bedroom," Rousey trash talks Nikki in the ring. Yikes!

See everything that's to come on season four of Total Bellas in the video above!

