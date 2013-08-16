Caption This! Winner: Hungry Hungry Mountain Lion

  • By
    &

by TIM JENNINGS | Fri., Aug. 16, 2013 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

A hunter, a dead elk, and a photo-bombin' creep cougar with laser eyes. That's what we gave you this week and in return you gave us comedy. Some dick pics, sure. But mostly comedy.

This week's winner ascended to glory by pointing out a crucial error made by the poor, unfortunate sportsman in the photo.

Caption This Winner 8/16

Congratulations, Duane! I bet you feel more powerful than a cougar with heat vision that just ate an elk and a dude at the same time.

There can only be one winner but the rest of the captions weren't too shabby either. Check them out here then visit our Facebook page for even more. Why not give us a like while you're there. Unless you're scurred. Of laser cougars.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , The Soup

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Rings in 27th Birthday on Glam Roman Holiday

North West, Kim Kardashian, Runway Debut, L.O.L. Surprise! Fashion Show

North West Rocks a Nose Ring at Great-Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday Party

Riverdale

Riverdale's Season 3 Bloopers Are a Tongue-Tied Delight

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley's Domestic Battery Case Dismissed 6 Months After Ronnie-Magro Ortiz Fight

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Face Charges in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Case

Amber Portwood, Andrew Glennon

Here's Where Amber Portwood's Relationship Stands With Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Love Island, CBS

Everything You Need to Know About Love Island Host Arielle Vandenberg

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.