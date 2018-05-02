by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:00 AM
Her cover is totally blown!
On this week's episode of The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) is upset that someone outed her as the Robin Hood. Which means, her secret missions are not so secret anymore. But who would do such a thing? She's going to find out!
"Do you know what really bothers me about this? Is that someone knew that this was helping people and they just told the press anyway," she reveals to her boyfriend Jasper (Tom Austen). "Who would do that?"
"Maybe that couple that we took the pen back from," Jasper offers. But Eleanor is sure she can trust them. "No I don't think so," she tells him. "I got a letter in the mail from them. They swore they wouldn't tell."
If not them and not Jasper, who else is there? "Then apart from me, who else knew?" Jasper asks. There's only one other person it could be. "Mom, it was you wasn't it. You told the press I was Robin...the cradle," Eleanor says before barging into her Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) room to discover she's with Sebastian (Toby Sandeman). Busted! Looks like she's got some explaining to do!
See it all go down in the clip above!
Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!
