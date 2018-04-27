BRAND NEW
Willow Gets Drugged at Her Bachelorette Party on The Royals and You'll Never Guess Who Did It!

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 5:00 AM

The spa is the perfect place to wash your troubles away...or is it?

Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) gets an unwelcome surprise on the massage table in this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals.

"I've been taking this test, a sort of historical quiz and if I don't pass it, there's a chance I won't be getting married," Willow tells the masseuse.

"That sounds stressful," she responds. "I have to admit, it is," Willow agrees. 

"Everything will be just as it's meant to be," the masseuse says before rubbing some essential oils onto Willow's forehead.

But they aren't your average massage oils and this is no average masseuse.

"It's all going to be OK now. You are beautiful," she says before planting a kiss on the future queen.

The Royals Alexandra Park's Season 4, Episode 7 Favorite Look

Willow, The Royals 408

E!

Startled, Willow sits up to find that the woman giving her a massage is none other than that feisty Cassandra (Emily Barber)!

"Oh my God. How did you get in here?" a shocked Willow asks. "I make friends easily. Security loves me. There was a time when I thought you and I might be friends," Cassandra says.

Willow tries to get away from the delusional temptress, but falls flat on her face and it seems those massage oils are to blame.

"Careful. The drugs I put in that oil are fairly fast acting. Enjoy the ride and your unavoidable concerns tomorrow," she warns.

And what a ride it will be! 

See the sneaky moment Cassandra crashes Willow's bachelorette party in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

