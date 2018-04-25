BRAND NEW
Sun 10e|7p

Prince Liam Saves Cyrus From Being Thrown Out of King Robert's Bachelor Party on The Royals

  By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:00 AM

Not everyone is welcome to the festivities! 

On this week's episode of The Royals, Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is back in the palace to help King Robert (Max Brown) celebrate his bachelor party. It would be a great family reunion, except for the fact that he wasn't invited. 

"You're going to make your excuses and go quietly," Robert tells his uncle after his big welcome speech. "For god sakes, Robbie. Am I really such a threat to you tonight?" Cyrus asks him. 

Robert isn't worried about him trying to sabotage his big night, he just doesn't want him enjoying the fun! "You conspired against me, and for that, you sacrifice tonight and every night," King Robert told him.  

Watch

The Royals Alexandra Park's Season 4, Episode 6 Favorite Look

As per usual, it's Prince Liam (William Moseley) to the rescue! "Coming to be big brother's bitch and throw me out?" Cyrus asks his nephew. 

"Actually I was coming over to defend you, you dick," he tells his uncle. Then he turns the tables on Robert. "You once told me nothing is so broken it can't be fixed," Liam tells his brother. 

While that may be true, Robert is still reluctant to agree. "I didn't mean this," he tells him. "This is the part of you that holds you down. You have a soft spot for lost causes." 

Watch

King Robert Overhears Liam and Cyrus Plotting

Liam isn't backing down this time. "You also told me nothing is more important than family," he shares with his stubborn brother. Robert can't disagree with him there and even though he doesn't like it, he's going to have to let his uncle stay. 

"When he steps out of line you deal with it. Otherwise, you're both gone," Roberts scolds them. "Enjoy your night, old man. Then back to exile you go." 

Watch the video above for the full story! 

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

