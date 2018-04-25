Not everyone is welcome to the festivities!

On this week's episode of The Royals, Cyrus (Jake Maskall) is back in the palace to help King Robert (Max Brown) celebrate his bachelor party. It would be a great family reunion, except for the fact that he wasn't invited.

"You're going to make your excuses and go quietly," Robert tells his uncle after his big welcome speech. "For god sakes, Robbie. Am I really such a threat to you tonight?" Cyrus asks him.

Robert isn't worried about him trying to sabotage his big night, he just doesn't want him enjoying the fun! "You conspired against me, and for that, you sacrifice tonight and every night," King Robert told him.