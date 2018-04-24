BRAND NEW
Sun 10e|7p

A Chocolate Fountain, Champagne and More! Willow Rings in Her Engagement as Only a Royal Could on The Royals

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a hen party fit for a (future) queen!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) throws Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) a bachelorette party she'll never forget.

"If you were going to have a hen party, just if, I was just wondering what we'd do?" Eleanor asks Willow.

"If I were and I'm not," the bride-to-be warns. "Right," Eleanor agrees. "I suppose we'd get massages, drink some champagne and have a bit of chocolate. OK, a lot of chocolate," Willow confesses.

Ask and you shall receive Willow!

The princess escorts the future queen of England to her own private spa room, but that's not all. There's a chocolate fountain! Yup, you read that right.

Watch

The Royal Hangover Season 4, Ep. 7

Willow, The Royals 408

E!

"It's the biggest chocolate fountain ever!" "How did you do this?" an excited Willow asks.

"We know a thing or two about being covert. Now then, your spa day awaits. We'll have drinks and chocolate, a little pampering," Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) promises.

"And you'll be in bed early," Eleanor adds.

With that, the ladies clinked their champagne-filled glasses and got the party started.

See the lavish set-up in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Elizabeth Hurley , Alexandra Park , Engagements , Top Stories
Latest News
Seth Meyers, Chris Evans, Scott Evans

Chris Evans and His Brother Quiz Each Other and Share Hilarious Childhood Memories

Kelly Clarkson, Remington Alexander, River Rose

How Motherhood Changed Everything For Kelly Clarkson

Robert Buckley, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Robert Buckley's Father Gets a Message of Appreciation From His Late Brother on Hollywood Medium

Allison Mack

Allison Mack and the Story of NXIVM: Inside the Alleged Sex Slavery Ring Accused of Turning Women Into Recruiters for Their ''Master''

Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Molly and Jonathan Reunite for Tense Decision Day

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War Spoiler-Free Social Media Reviews Are In

Awkwafina

Get to Know Awkwafina Before Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.