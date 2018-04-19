He's not the boss of her!

There is only one thing that upsets Jasper (Tom Austen) and that is anyone trying to hurt Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park), even if it's Eleanor herself.

"So are you going to tell me what happened to your arm?" Jasper asks after bandaging Eleanor's arm. "It's just a little cut I got from one of my missions," she says casually. But for Jasper, there is nothing casual about the danger she's putting herself in.

"You think you're helping people but you're not," he warns her. "Most of the people are probably just scamming you." Although his heart is in a good place, Eleanor refuses to believe she's in any sort of danger.