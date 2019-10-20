Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Uplifting Video of Their Pakistan Tour

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 20, 2019 2:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kate Middleton, Pakistan

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

And that's a wrap on the Royal Tour of Pakistan. 

To mark the end of their five-day tour of Pakistan, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media to share a sweet and uplifting video recap of where they traveled and who they visited during their latest tour. 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned their video "Thank you Pakistan!" in both English and Urdu, " شکریہ پاکستان." 

In the video they shared, one can see snippets of each and every moment they spent in Pakistan.

At the beginning of the video, you can see Kate and William on their way to the welcome reception hosted by the British High Commissioner of Pakistan where the Duchess of Cambridge wore an emerald green gown with statement earrings by Onittaa

In a separate Instagram post, Kate followed in the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's steps and shared her personal reflections on the five-day tour, writing, "The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care." 

The Instagram post featured candid images from their surprise visit to an orphanage in Pakistan on the last day of their tour.

It was an unexpected surprise considering the royal couple had technically wrapped their tour on Thursday, Oct. 17. However, the Royal Air Force plane had to make an abrupt landing in Islamabad, Pakistan due to dangerous weather conditions. 

Kate even took to Instagram to share what the sweet and unexpected visit to the SOS Children's Village orphanage meant to her. 

"These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive," Kate added in the Instagram post

Watch

Kate Middleton Gives Heartfelt Speech About Kids' Mental Health

On the first full day of their visit to Pakistan, Kate and William visited Islamabad Model College for Girls to support their efforts in championing young women's quality education and "highlighting how girls benefit from pursuing higher education and professional careers." 

The two also met with the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan. 

Throughout their Royal Tour of Pakistan, they continued to share behind-the-scenes photos of everything they were up to. 

Aside from education issues, the two also visited the mountains of Northern Pakistan "where the stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home."

The Instagram video the Duke and Duchess posted ended with the hashtag used during the duration of their trip #RoyalVisitPakistan. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, South Africa Tour

Prince Harry's Rumored Rift With William and Meghan Markle's Struggle Addressed in Documentary: Everything We Learned

Miguel Cervantes

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes and Wife Kelly Hold Service for Late Daughter

Hilary Duff, Luca Comrie, Instagram

Hilary Duff Struggles to Help Son With Homework as She Stopped "Real" School in 3rd Grade

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Laughs Off Shawn Mendes Breakup Rumors

Watchmen

From Watchmen to The Lord of the Rings: All the Shows Hoping to Be the Next Game of Thrones

Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Reenacts "Rise and Shine" for Rob Kardashian

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Avengers: Endgame Premiere

Chris Pratt Is Proud of Katherine Schwarzenegger for "Trying to Cook"

TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , The Royals , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.