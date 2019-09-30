The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Pippa Middleton revealed that her 11-month-old son Arthur loves to stay active as much she does. In her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend, Kate Middleton's younger sister writes that her little one is becoming "more mobile" and that their local baby gym has "been a saving grace."

"I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote in her column. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Mini trampolines? Sounds like our kind of gym!

The 36-year-old socialite went on to write that her son "burns a lot of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills." She also points out that she's noticed her son's confidence building with each visit.