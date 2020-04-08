Heidi Heaslet's team on The Funny Dance Show better watch out!

In this clip of tonight's brand new episode, Justine Marino's team member Fahim Anwar brings the heat while dancing to Bobby Brown's late '80s hit "Every Little Step."

And judging by his moves—along with how well recreated the former New Edition frontman's music video for the song—the judges will likely be very impressed.

"You're an amazing dancer," Marino tells Anwar as he wraps up the dance number and prepares to get feedback from judges Justin Martindale, Loni Love and Allison Holker. "How do you feel about that?"