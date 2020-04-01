Watch Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese Turn Into a "Fly Guy" on The Funny Dance Show

  • By
    &

by Allison Crist | Wed., Apr. 1, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Daniel Franzese's fellow contestants on The Funny Dance Show better watch out!

The Mean Girls star takes the E! show's stage in this sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, and he's been transformed into a Venus Flytrap for his performance of Bananarama's "Venus." His backup dancers even have fly swatters!

After pulling off a few special moves, Franzese is joined onstage by another dancer—but this one's dressed up as a fly. The performance naturally concludes with him capturing said fly.

But before the judges can tell Franzese what they think of the routine, the comedian can't resist an attempt to charm them: "I can't let you all leaf without a show, right?"

Lucky for him, all three judges—Justin Martindale, Loni Love, and Allison Holker—end up loving his "Venus" rendition.

"This was everything. You were so dialed in!" Holker says, also complimenting Franzese on something many will likely miss. "...His shoe came off! And he kept going! That was amazing."

Martindale gives Franzese equally fantastic feedback, calling the performance "a mix of botany and Drag Race."

Read

Loni Love Explains Why You Need to Be Watching The Funny Dance Show Right Now

"I thought it was fantastic, and just the minimal detail that you had—you didn't have a lot of props, it wasn't like a lot of clutter," Martindale adds. "It was just you, and you were the show, and that's what I wanted!"

Love chimes in last, and says Franzese's performance is a great example of what makes The Funny Dance Show different from other competitions.

"One, because we have people who have the confidence to dress up like they're a bush," Love says. "You're also able to pull it off and you pull it off well! You did great."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Fenty Beauty, Free People, Madewell & More

Mindy Kaling, Cakey Cookies, IG

How to Self-Care at Home Like the Stars

Leah McSweeney, RHONY, The Real Housewives of New York City

What The Real Housewives of New York City Stars Really Think of New Housewife Leah McSweeney

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Hollywood and Entertainment

E-Comm: Self-Care

25 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick

Work(out) From Home: Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer Reveals Her Go-To Body-Sculpting Exercises

Sin City cast then/ now

Sin City Turns 15: See What the Cast Looks Like Now

TAGS/ Shows , The Funny Dance Show , Dance , , Celebrities , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.