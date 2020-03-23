Watch Carly Jibson Give Judge Justin Martindale a "Sexy" Surprise on The Funny Dance Show

Carly Jibson may've been a Broadway baby, but she's got her work cut out for her on The Funny Dance Show.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, The Guest Book actress tackles Right Said Fred's feel good song, "I'm Too Sexy." Jibson kicks off her solo routine draped in a black cape, where high heel-clad back-up dancers emerge from.

While Jibson really brings out her A-game for her time in the spotlight, she also incorporates some unexpected humor. But, of course, that's what The Funny Dance Show is all about.

Despite nailing certain aspects of her routine, Jibson purposefully messes up at other moments. Slapstick humor at its best, right?

However, we did not expect Jibson's big reveal: a photo of judge Justin Martindale sewn onto her hot pink brassiere. And it appears that Martindale is blown away by the surprise too as he can barely contain his laughter.

"Is that me on her boob?" Martindale asks through laughter.

"I know you love boobs, so much," Jibson sarcastically quips in response.

Now this is what The Funny Dance Show is all about. Nonetheless, how will the other judges react to this performance? For that answer, catch Wednesday night's all-new episode.

Be sure to watch the LOL-worthy routine for yourself in the clip above!

