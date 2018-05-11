Kyle West Sets the Record Straight About Who He Truly Is on The Arrangement

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., May. 11, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is returning to the Iris Holloway show to set the record straight about who he really is. Not the loyal friend, caring fiancé or good man he described himself as.

After coming face-to-face with some of his demons, Kyle takes the chance to open up about the man behind the movie star in this clip from Sunday's season finale of The Arrangement. 

"I've been lying and covering up things up for years in order to sell something that everybody could love. But I've realized that it's impossible to love yourself when you're lying about who you are," an emotional Kyle tells the talk show host.

"And you want to love yourself?" Iris asks.

"I hope to," Kyle says. "I think that everything really good in life starts from there."

See Kyle open up about who he really is in the clip above.

Watch brand new episodes of The Arrangement Sundays at 9e|6p on Bravo

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Latest News
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, Anna Faris and More Stars Read Hilarious Texts From Their Moms

Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin, John Stamos, Billy Stamos

John Stamos' Baby Boy Adorably Hangs Out With Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget

Sarah Drew, Grey's Anatomy

Yep, Sarah Drew's Behind-the-Scenes Photos From April's Intense Grey's Anatomy Episode Will Make You Cry

Christina Aguilera, Twice

Christina Aguilera Goes Back to Basics With the Ballad "Twice"

Alex Rodriguez, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon

Alex Rodriguez Responds to Engagement Pressure After Jennifer Lopez's "El Anillo"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Might Be Saved From Cancellation

Willow, The Royals 410

Runaway Bride?! Is Willow Going to Leave King Robert at the Altar on the Season 4 Finale of The Royals?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.