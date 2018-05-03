Kyle West (Josh Henderson) is finally coming face to face with the one person he hurt most.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Arrangement, Kyle and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) try to move Julie and Aaron to a safe place and in the process, Kyle is forced to confront Aaron, who is wheelchair-bound as a result of his and Terence's (Michael Vartan) dirty deeds.

"No! How could you bring him here?" a shocked Julie screams after seeing Kyle.

"We don't have time for this. You have to listen to me. You're not safe," Megan warns.

Julie can't seem to get past having the person responsible for her brother's pain in her home.