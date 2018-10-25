by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
E!'s unfiltered late night topical pop culture show is almost here and what better way to get ready for Monday's premiere than by getting know the show's fabulous hosts?
Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March will be breaking down all of the night's biggest stories in entertainment news and let's just say, it's not safe for daytime. From E! News' Daily Pop to AwesomenessTV, you've seen them before but you're about to see a side of these hosts you've never seen!
Before we dive into all of the drinking games, stunts and LOL commentary on everything from celebrity relationships to fashion choices, let's get to know the three people that will be serving it up hot each night!
Matthias Vriens-McGrath/E!
Morgan Stewart
Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com
Nina Parker
Hunter March
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?