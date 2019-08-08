Khloe Kardashian knows how to arrange a successful partnership!

"Khloe tells me that you were a dancer," smiles fitness instructor Simone De La Rue—who's a former professional dancer herself—in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. "I'm so excited!" she squeals. "Finally, I get a dancer!"

Annie (the participant Simone will be training for the next 12 weeks, per Khloe's pairing) confirms the pro has heard correctly about her background in dance. "Once upon a time," she says. "And I want to do it again."

That's what Simone is here for, of course, though it seems safe to say Annie probably didn't imagine her post-hiatus return to the stage would unfold as abruptly as it does during their inaugural session.