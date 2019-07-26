Javier is in a fight for his life.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, the new participant meets with trainer and Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike in a boxing ring.

"Have you fought before?" a Gloveworx employee asks the contestant while preparing him for the ring.

"I've fought, but not boxed," Javier admits.

As Javier is a former gang member, he confidently enters the ring to face off against Azubuike. However, it doesn't take long for the California resident to learn that professional boxing is much harder than street fighting.

"Any time I go into a fight, even as out of shape as I am, I always think I'm gonna win," Javier shares in a voice over. "But, he comes out ferocious."

In fact, Leyon has no intention to lessen his ferocity as he's ready to whip Javier into shape.