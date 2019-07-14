by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jul. 14, 2019 7:00 PM
Putting the past behind them.
On Sunday's all-new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, 21-year-old twins Amber and Ashley turned to the transformation series after suffering terrible loss. Following the deaths of both their parents, Amber and Ashley used food as a way to cope with their heartbreak.
Khloe Kardashian was particularly touched by the twins' story as they lost their father to esophageal cancer, the same sickness that took Robert Kardashian in 2003. To make matters worse, Amber and Ashley ended up losing their mother 6 years later to "chronic alcoholism."
"You're allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past it just hinders us from any personal growth," Kardashian wisely noted to the twins. "'Cause, we're not focusing on the moment right now."
While Amber and Ashley's loss had been all consuming, they were ready to look to the future for a fresh start.
"My mom lived a very unhealthy life and didn't really take care of herself," Amber noted to Khloe. "And I want to make sure that, you know, we get to grow up and watch our kids grow up and have grandkids and live a good life."
After dropping reassuring words, Kardashian paired the mourning twins with Training Mate founder Luke Milton.
During the initial weigh in, it was revealed that Amber weighed 205.2 pounds and Ashley weighed 233.6 pounds. Ironically, the twins' respective weight loss goals were identical as they both wanted to lose 40 pounds.
This goal made Milton very happy as he wanted to "save your cardiovascular system." Despite being confident that they would "get there," the fitness expert explained that the transformation would occur through regular fitness and a diet change.
Luke became further dedicated to Amber and Ashley's cause after he learned that they were without parents.
"No, man, it's f--ked up. Their f--king parents are dead," an emotional Luke relayed to one of his Training Mate trainers. "I'll be alright, but…F--k man, we've gotta help these f--king guys out."
And Luke certainly helped Amber and Ashley as he vowed to be there for them 24/7.
"There's gonna be good times, but there's gonna be a few bad, okay?" Milton shared with the twins. "But we're gonna get through it together, alright? We don't give up on our mates. We never let our mates down. And this is your family now."
Even though Ashley knew the weight loss journey would be difficult, she never expected it to have an impact on her relationship with boyfriend Colt. Apparently, Colt struggled to support Ashley, who was already down 23 pounds.
Case in point: Ashley's man waved a steak in her face as she tried to eat a healthy meal.
E!
In order to not lose focus, Ashley and Colt split for the duration of her Revenge Body journey.
This was clearly the right call as, two weeks before the revenge reveal, Ashley learned she was 50 pounds lighter. Amber also lost a significant amount of weight as she was down to 170.
Amber and Ashley even got their happy endings. Not only did Ashley reunite with a newly supportive Colt, but Amber's longtime love Beau proposed.
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including reformed troublemaker Logan's fitness journey with trainer Corey Calliet, in the recap video above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?