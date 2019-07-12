by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jul. 12, 2019 6:00 AM
Corey Calliet is ready to teach new client Logan "the Calliet way."
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, the celebrity trainer teases what he has in store for the new participant.
"Everything I do is done 100," Corey explains in a confessional. "It's done intense, it's done straightforward, it's done with no excuses. And that's what I like to call the Calliet way."
Like Calliet has done with celebrity clients Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega, the fitness expert is ready to whip Logan into shape. However, Logan has some hurdles to overcome before going all in on the Calliet way.
Case in point: the reformed troublemaker is a pack-a-day smoker. Understandably, this doesn't sit well with the Khloe Kardashian-approved trainer, who hopes to get Logan down to 185 pounds.
"Smoking slows you down! Smoking kills," Calliet exclaims while Logan struggles through a workout. "How many cigarettes are you gonna smoke a day? Zero."
Corey is further baffled when Logan reveals he's a month behind on his rent. "You can't afford to pay your rent, but you're going to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day?" the weight loss pro notes.
Thankfully, Corey believes in Logan—even when the latter says he's "dying."
"I'm f--king dying," an exhausted Logan states.
"It's called pain. It's called your body is begging to get into shape," Calliet retorts. "Every day you come here, I'm gonna get in your ass and I'm gonna make you work. You know why? 'Cause I don't want to see you be the person you was when you came here today."
This rousing speech resonates with Logan, who has felt like "nothing" thanks to his brother.
"I want to be f--king something now," a hyped Logan declares.
Watch Corey and Logan's first gym meetup in the clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?