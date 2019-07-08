Brand New
Tan France's Coming Out Advice to a Revenge Body Participant Will Warm Your Heart

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019

Need a wardrobe revamp wrapped up in a meaningful heart-to-heart? Count on Tan France.

In this bonus clip from Sunday's season premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Queer Eye's resident style guru stopped by the set to work his magic on Deeran, one of the series' new participants who was coming up on the end of his transformation journey and hoped to finally come out to his father.

After fixing him up with some swanky ensembles to try—the designer was tasked with getting Deeran prepped for his final "reveal", where he was due to see a whole crowd of friends and family for the first time in 12 weeks, his dad included—Tan got down the deeper stuff.

"How are you feeling about that conversation with your dad?" he asked. "I want to know, what will you say? Practice on me."

But finding the words wasn't easy.

"My heart is racing. I have so much anxiety, it's so crazy," Deeran admitted. "What did you say?"

"‘I love you, I want you in my life, but I've got something to tell you. I am gay, that doesn't change who I am,'" Tan told him before offering a gentle warning that it took his parents a little while to come around after that. "It wasn't that they were mean to me, it was just that they didn't understand," he continued. "You've got to accept the fact that they are going to be shocked. Your dad is going to be shocked. And there are going to be questions."

With all that in mind, Tan leaned over to give Deeran a hug.

"And I'm hoping this is what your dad's going to do, too," he finished.

See how the heartwarming moment played out in the clip above!

