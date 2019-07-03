Following through on your six-days-a-week workout schedule is a lot to handle.

But it's just one of several personal hurdles Deeran is grappling with in this clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. The emotional snippet opens on Deeran filming a vlog entry documenting where he's at in his journey toward happiness, self-love and physical wellness. But as the participant explains briefly during his smartphone video, things aren't going so well at the moment.

"All this stuff…this is hard," Deeran sobs. "Doing it by myself. That I just have to get my own self together."

Of course, while it is ultimately up to him to stick to Revenge Body's 12-week program, Deeran isn't really alone.

"How are you?" Khloe Kardashian asks him seriously later on in the new clip. After hearing about his vlog (and a similar breakdown during one of his training sessions with Simone De La Rue), the series' host sits down with Deeran face-to-face to talk more about what's really eating him right now.