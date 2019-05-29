by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 29, 2019 9:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick will be "ruling Sunday nights" this summer on E!
Today E! announced the premiere dates for the upcoming seasons of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick—and we couldn't be more excited.
As was previously announced, Kardashian's transformation series has been picked up for a 3rd season. And, according to a new announcement, season 3 is right around the corner as it's premiering Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m.
In typical Kardashian fashion, Revenge Body season 3 will be chock-full of emotion since it'll feature "blood, sweat and cheers." Thanks to Khloe's inspirational guidance and Revenge Body's devoted trainers, several participants will get the chance to transform their lives for the better.
Sounds like the new Revenge Body episodes will have us grabbing for tissues!
Speaking of noteworthy transformations, Disick will be doing just that in the real estate world in season 1 of Flip It Like Disick. The new docu-series will premiere Sunday, August 4 at 10 p.m. and is slated to follow Lord Disick as he tackles his biggest business endeavor yet…luxury home flipping and remodeling.
"You know, you've transformed your whole life. Why not transform other people's houses?" Kardashian quipped to Disick in the video above. "You're great at it...You won't do mine, but you're great at it."
Thankfully, the father of three promised to tackle Khloe's property next if Flip It Like Disick gets a 2nd season.
Alongside Scott, Flip It Like Disick stars former pop singer-turned-interior designer Willa Ford, his best friend Benny Luciano, all-star (albeit short-tempered) contractor Miki Moor, realtor and Benny's wife Kozet Luciano and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond.
It appears both Kardashian and Disick are ready to be masters of reinvention this summer, so be sure to tune-in.
