Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian and 2 More E! Shows Renewed! All the Details

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., May. 3, 2019 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, 2018 People's Choice Awards,

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment

Get ready for more laughter, tears and transformations!

Today E! announced that three popular shows will be returning for additional seasons in 2019 and 2020. First up, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian will premiere this summer and will feature a new group of participants, all of whom are determined to find physical and emotional strength to transform themselves.

We're excited for Khloe Kardashian to mold some minds once more!

If that wasn't exciting enough, the network confirmed that Kristin Cavallari's popular docu-series, Very Cavallari is slated to return for a third season next year. This means more Jay Cutler quips, more girlboss moments by Kristin and more Uncommon James drama.

Finally, Dating #NoFilter will continue to take an honest and hilarious look at dating culture via a second season.

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Khloe Kardashian

In case you missed the hilarious first season, the Dating #NoFilter comedians dish out play-by-plays as they watch real singles go on surprising (and sometimes cringe-worthy) first dates.

Thankfully, new episodes will be dropping later this year.

"At E!, we continue to build on our successful unscripted slate with fun, edgy and inspiring series led by strong, fearless women," noted E! Executive Vice President of Development and Production Amy Introcaso-Davis.  "We look forward to bringing more laughs, tears, and transformational stories that our viewers can connect with, and we cannot wait for fans to see what these next seasons have in store."

We're certainly looking forward to these three premieres! Be sure to let us know which shows you're most excited to tune-in to.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Apple News , Very Cavallari , Dating #NoFilter , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Brown, Rihanna

Chris Brown Calls Rihanna a "Queen" and Asks for New Music

Game of Thrones, Sean Bean, Ned Stark

Game of Thrones Creators Look Back on the Show's Failed Pilot

Comparing Blake Lively's 3 Pregnancy Reveals

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Top-Secret Honeymoon

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner Turned to Therapy After Being Pressured to Lose Weight During Game of Thrones

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

The Best (and Most Hilarious) Stories Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Told About Their Kids

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 4

What We Need From Game of Thrones' Final 3 Episodes

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.