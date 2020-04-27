A match made in Netflix heaven.

The contestants who went on Too Hot to Handle—a reality show that revolves around them avoiding physical and sexual contact with one another—probably didn't imagine that once it was all over, a global pandemic would force everyone into social isolation. And while Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey may have been able to break the rules to get hot and heavy throughout the show, the two told Pop of the Morning's Scott Tweedie that they're currently in quarantine in their own home countries.

"It's been really difficult," Harry, who lives in Australia, said in an Instagram Live. "We FaceTime two to three times a day. We are really well connected and our communication is amazing. Obviously it sucks but we literally have no choice."

The couple wasn't always in a good place, though.

"We had a bit of a crazy relationship. It's been a bit of a roller coaster," Harry revealed. "After the show, we had a bit of a break. I flew to Vancouver, she flew to Australia and then we broke up for a bit. I sent her a whole bunch of cute videos of us, and the next thing you know, it was all back on. I think we are in the best position we've ever been [in]."