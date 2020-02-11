The Hills are alive on E!

Audrina Patridge stopped by Pop of the Morning Tuesday to share secrets about her recent Hills reunion with Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag.

"I just saw Heidi, I was with her and Kristin in Nashville filming for Very Cavallari," Audrina dished. "So that airs in a couple nights."

Kristin recently teased her long time gal-pals' upcoming appearance on Very Cavallari, which airs this Thursday at 9 p.m. on E!, with an Instagram pic that sent Hills fans spiraling.

"We had lots of catching up to do," Audrina shared on their reunion. "I love Kristin, we've stayed in touch. With us three together, we had the best time. We're like, 'Heidi, let's just move to Nashville and be on her show!'"