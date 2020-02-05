Two months after the news came to light online, Teresa Giudice is speaking publicly about her separation from Joe Giudice for the first time.

"We're doing good," she says of herself and daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—all of whom she shares with Joe—in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's Pop of the Morning. Continuing, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star emphasizes that the former couples' "first priority is [their] daughters, and that's it."

Beyond ensuring they remain present parents to their children, Teresa tells POTM co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz that she and Joe are going to "support each other, no matter what." The Bravo personality wants to make good on that promise as the two find new relationships and acknowledges having relayed that to him directly.

"I even told Joe, 'You know, when you find your significant other, I'll even come and hang out with you to make it good for my girls,'" she goes on, recognizing that her daughters will look to her for guidance in processing those new developments.