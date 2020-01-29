WEEKDAYS
11e|8p

Scott Tweedie Celebrates "First American Birthday" With Sweet Message From Victor Cruz

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 10:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Scott Tweedie!

Pop of the Morning celebrated Scott during Wednesday's broadcast and co-host Lilliana Vazquez and guest host Wells Adams honored the Aussie personality on his big day.

"It's a blessing that I'm still alive and here and living in New York City. Wow, thank you guys so much," Scott gushed. "This is my first American birthday!" he added.

"You turned one!" Lilliana joked.

Scott revealed he started off his b-day with a sweet surprise. "I got a knock on the door this morning from room service and they had a tray and they were like, 'This is for you, sir.' And I'm like, 'No it's not. It's like three in the morning, what are you doing here?' My girlfriend sent me from Australia dessert to my room, which was lovely. So good start to the day, sugar high!" Scott said.

Photos

Scott Tweedie's Latest Pics

Unfortunately POTM's Victor Cruz couldn't be there since he's on assignment working the 2020 Super Bowl, but he did video tape a touching message for Scott.

"I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. I just wanted to wish you continued success and love and everything that you're doing in your journey along this process, to you and your family. To all the Australians across the world,' Cruz joked. "I'll see you soon and I'll come with just a small cupcake for you with one candle because that's pretty much I can afford at this point in time and hopefully we'll sing happy birthday, make a wish, the whole thing. Happy birthday, Scott."

Aw!

Check out the sweet video above in honor of Scott's birthday.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby

Chase Rice Blindsided By "The Bachelor" Drama With Victoria F.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Watch Jennifer Lopez's "Bling Cup" Get Stolen in Super Bowl Teaser

Jessica Simpson

Why Jessica Simpson "Never Wanted" to Reveal the Childhood Sexual Abuse She Endured

Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman, Moon Angell

Dog the Bounty Hunter Appears to Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell and Sparks Engagement Rumors

Terry Bradshaw

New E! Series The Bradshaw Bunch Follows NFL Superstar Terry Bradshaw Home to Oklahoma

Joe Amabile, Kendall Long

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Break Up

TAGS/ Shows , Pop of the Morning , Scott Tweedie , Lilliana Vazquez , Victor Cruz , Birthdays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.