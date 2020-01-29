Happy birthday, Scott Tweedie!

Pop of the Morning celebrated Scott during Wednesday's broadcast and co-host Lilliana Vazquez and guest host Wells Adams honored the Aussie personality on his big day.

"It's a blessing that I'm still alive and here and living in New York City. Wow, thank you guys so much," Scott gushed. "This is my first American birthday!" he added.

"You turned one!" Lilliana joked.

Scott revealed he started off his b-day with a sweet surprise. "I got a knock on the door this morning from room service and they had a tray and they were like, 'This is for you, sir.' And I'm like, 'No it's not. It's like three in the morning, what are you doing here?' My girlfriend sent me from Australia dessert to my room, which was lovely. So good start to the day, sugar high!" Scott said.