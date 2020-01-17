Does Tony Goldwyn remember his iconic Scandal lines?

It's been almost two years since the powerful ABC drama officially came to an end. Yet, we still clearly remember the big moments from the Shonda Rhimes-helmed show.

Thus, it wasn't surprising when Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz put Goldwyn's memory to the test during his Friday visit to the show. In an attempt to see if the Divergent actor had shaken President Fitzgerald "Fitz" Grant III from his system, the POTM hosts had him play a round of "Fitz or False."

"So, we're gonna read some lines to you and you have to tell us which lines were Fitz lines or if they were false lines," Vazquez explained to Goldwyn, who is now starring in The Inheritance on Broadway. "Anyone in the world. They could be Fitz, they could be anyone in the world."

"Ok, do I have to identify who they really are?" a nervous Goldwyn inquired.

While Tweedie said yes, Vazquez promised they would "go easy" on him. Although, the POTM trio didn't need to go easy on the Scandal alum as he correctly identified many lines.