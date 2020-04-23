Before Peter Weber, there was Peter Kraus. And knowing what we know now, boy would we have loved a season of The Bachelor with Peter Kraus as its lead.

After coming in second to Bryan Abasolo on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette in 2017, Peter was a total shoo-in for the job. But in a controversial twist, Arie Luyendyk Jr. took the spot and Peter's quest for love on reality TV came to an abrupt end.

Now three years later, Peter has revealed what went down behind-the-scenes while negotiating his Bachelor contract. During a wide-ranging interview on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast, Peter said he rejected producers three times before flying out to Los Angeles for a "formal" discussion about becoming the Bachelor.

"I told [the producers] I had started to talk to someone and they said, ‘Are you guys in a relationship?' I said, ‘No,' and they said, ‘Would you be willing to leave that or exit that?'" Peter recalled. "I wasn't sure... It was really hard for me and I couldn't say I would for sure get in an engagement at the end of the show. It wasn't that I knew for a fact that I didn't want to. It was more that I couldn't promise them that I would and I didn't want to be forced to do it if I said yes to the show."