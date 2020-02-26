Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast:

Jackie Aina: From U.S. Army Vet to Beauty Influencer - Just The Sip 02/26/20

The YouTuber explains bias facing black beauty vloggers on the platform and how she hopes to break down barriers in the YouTube space. Aina talks about how her college boyfriend suggested that she join the military. She reveals that, for her, serving in the army was the best thing she ever did although she said that it was a very misogynistic place. Aina dishes on the drama in the beauty world where some of her influencer peers are 10 or maybe 15 years younger than her and deal with issues in a different way. Take a listen.