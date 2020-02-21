EXCLUSIVE!

Listen: Adele Announces Album, Goop Makeup-Free Dinner Plus More From This Week's Nightly Pop The Podcast

by Nicole Renna | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

Here's What's Popping This Week On Nightly Pop The Podcast:

Kim Kardashian Secures the Bag Without Kanye West & Boneless Thugs-n-Harmony - Nightly Pop 02/20/20
Kanye West leaves wife Kim Kardashian to do the heavy lifting after video shows them getting a little heated in an elevator. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony become Boneless in a tribute to Buffalo Wild Wings. Is this a marketing ploy? Gwyneth Paltrow threw a big party in Hollywood with one rule, you have to be makeup-free, and A-Listers showed up. Take a listen.

Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise, Broke Tiffany Haddish & A Subway Star Is Born - Nightly Pop 02/19/20

The Yummy singer tells late-night host James Corden that he still wants to fight Tom Cruise. Tiffany Haddish wants to hire a PR person to plant stories saying she is broke as hell to avoid people asking her for money. A YouTuber's finish the lyric game has gone viral and a subway star has been born. Lady Gaga may have some competition with the viral singer. We discuss this and much more!

Steph & Ayesha Curry Too Hot for IG & Adele Steals Spotlight at BFF's Wedding - Nightly Pop 02/18/20

The basketball star & celeb chef show major Insta-PDA in Cabo. Is this picture too much for Instagram? The Rumour Has It singer officiated her BFF's wedding, sang at her wedding, then announced her new album. Taylor Swift's father fought off an intruder in his house who said he was looking for his ex-wife. Fans think Kanye shaded Kim on a kiss cam. And if you've always wanted Kim's Kardashians butt, you can now buy it! Take a listen.

Steph Curry & Ayesha Curry's Romance in Pictures

Subscribe to Nightly Pop The Podcast to catch the latest episodes! Watch more Nightly Pop on YouTube

Listen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. 

