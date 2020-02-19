by Nicole Renna | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 10:20 AM
Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast:
EJ Johnson Sets the Record Straight on Transitioning - Just The Sip 02/19/20
The #RichKids of Beverly Hills alum opens up about the type of men he's attracted to and how he wants a man of substance. Johnson talks about coming for people in the most eloquent way and constantly evolving. He chats about his father Magic Johnson and weeding out people in his life that want to just take advantage of his family's wealth and influence. Johnson gets vulnerable about losing his close friend of 25 years, Lyric McHenry. He sets his goals for the year and so much more. Take a listen!
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
