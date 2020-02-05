by Nicole Renna | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 2:40 PM
Here's the tea we're sipping this week on Just The Sip The Podcast:
Justin Sylvester sat down with makeup artist and YouTube star Manny Gutierrez, known by his subscribers as Manny MUA. Manny talked about growing up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and shared his coming out story. He discussed honing his makeup skills at Sephora then making his YouTube channel while working for MAC Cosmetics. Manny talked with Justin about the lessons he learned from Dramageddon and how he has grown from the YouTube feud. He revealed a few products from his new makeup brand Lunar Beauty and Justin got a little glammed up! Take a listen.
Subscribe to Just The Sip The Podcast to catch the latest episodes! Watch more Just The Sip on YouTube.
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?