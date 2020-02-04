Ashley Graham has someone she wants you to meet!

On Tuesday, the model gave the world a first glimpse at her newborn son, who she and husband Justin Ervin welcomed on January 18, during a heartwarming episode of her podcast Pretty Big Deal. Joined by Ervin, the new parents revealed that his name is Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin and recalled the day they welcomed their baby boy into the world. While explaining how becoming a mom has changed her, Graham shared that she opted for a natural child birth and that the experience has left her feeling more confident than ever.

"Now, I have to say now though that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do," she shared. "Like, there's nothing that could come way where I say, ‘Oh, that's too hard I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours, naturally."

She joked, "At home. Right there. In a big ol' pool. Don't worry, it wasn't on the carpet."