The Queen Is Back! Celebrate Mariah Carey's New Album By Voting for Your Fave Song From Caution Now

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mariah Carey

Instagram

It has been four years since we've gotten new music from Mariah Carey...that is, if you aren't counting that compilation of all 18—yes, 18—of her No.1 hits that she dropped back in 2015.

Anyway, we've been without new music from MiMi for far too long, so we're thrilled that she dropped her fifteenth studio album, Caution, on Friday.

Carey flaunts her timelessly iconic vocals on the ten-track release and we are living for it!

On the album's first song "GTFO," don't be confused by the singer's beautiful, breathy tone, because this is so an eff-you track.

Caution also features some killer collaborations from Ty Dolla $ignSlick Rick and Blood Orange, and Gunna.

Oh, and we'd like to give a special shoutout to those insane whistle tones Carey effortlessly whips out on "With You." We aren't worthy.

She also pulled out all the production stops on this new release, enlisting the help of superstar producers and hit-makers SkrillexTimbalandDJ MustardPoo Bear, and more.

Photos

Mariah Carey's Sexiest Cleavage Pics

Last month, the acclaimed artist announced she will be touring the latest album across the globe, during her Caution World Tour which is slated to kick off in February 2019.

Now that the album is finally here, it just begs the question, will Carey add to her extensive collection of No.1 singles with any of these tracks?

Based on the way we've been bopping our heads to each and every song, that definitely seems likely!

When all is said and done, we love each song so much that we can't seem to pick a favorite. So, that's where you come in!

Sound off on your favorite song from Caution below and then, you know, listen to Carey's latest record on repeat, because it is Friday after all!

Read

Ultimate Pop Diva Tournament: The Winner Is...

Mariah Carey Caution Songs
Which song is your fave from Mariah Carey's new album Caution?
0.0%
0.0%
14.3%
14.3%
0.0%
35.7%
0.0%
14.3%
14.3%
7.1%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , , Apple News , Mariah Carey , Music
Latest News
Mariah Carey

A Broken Engagement, a Baffling Live Performance and a Bipolar Diagnosis: Inside Mariah Carey's Chaotic AF Last Few Years

Bad Bunny, Marc Anthony, Will Smith, Latin GRAMMY Awards

Will Smith Raps in Spanish With Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny at the 2018 Latin Grammys

Shakira, Ozuna, J Balvin

2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

Brett Young & Taylor Mills Hit CMAs Red Carpet as Newlyweds

Keith Urban Takes Entertaining Seriously

Garth Brooks Jokes About Serenading Jason Aldean at CMAs

Backstreet Boys Tease Their 1st Arena Tour in 18 Years

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.