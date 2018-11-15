SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Country Strong! Vote for the Best Dressed Artist at the 2018 CMA Awards

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Nov. 15, 2018 7:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood , 2018 CMA Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Country stars know how to rock a red carpet!

On Wednesday, country's biggest stars took over Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena to attend the 2018 CMA Awards and the star power was in high supply. 

As singers, including hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, arrived at the arena it was clear that music wasn't the only thing on their minds. Fashion was something every artist thought about, and let's face it, they totally slayed the carpet.

While we are still singing along to Garth Brooks new song, "Stronger Than Me" from last night's performance, we really can't stop talking about the fashions that each and every country singer was rocking.

There were 10 stars however that really caught our attention and we want to know which of our favorites wins your vote for best dressed at this year's CMAs. 

Read

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

So, which stars won the CMAs red carpet? Well, for starters Martina McBride and Kimberly Williams-Paisley looked flawless. McBride wore a black ball gown with tulle skirt while Williams-Paisley donned a sleek white gown from the Romona Keveza collection.

Laura Akins  walked the carpet with hubbie Thomas Rhett, but she stole the show with her gorgeous pink tulle ball gown that was fit for a country queen.

American Idol alum, Lauren Alaina also slayed the carpet with a pastel blue ball gown by Randi Rahm that looked like it was straight out of a fairy tale.

The belle of the ball, and the show's co-host, Underwood of course looked impeccable as she showed off her baby bump in a Uel Camilo floral-printed gown that was to-die for.

Kacey Musgraves on the other hand donned a menswear inspired western look which combined a sheer, long-sleeved top and fitted black trouser that was so retro and so chic.

Photos

2018 CMA Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Kelsea Ballerini won us over in her hot pink fitted gown and gave off major Marilyn Monroe vibes as she walked the CMAs carpet.

Mackenzie Foy channeled her inner ballerina as she attended the event in a pink and white frock that had feathers on the trim for a magical ensemble we won't soon forget.

Both Danielle Bradbery and Rita Wilson sizzled as they strutted their stuff down the runway as well. The Voice alum wore a Jovani number that sparkled and shined no matter where she turned. Wilson on the other hand sported a burgundy sequined gown that had us feeling festive all night long.

Now that you've heard who we loved at the CMAs, make sure to vote for your favorite look in the poll below.

2018 CMA Awards: Best Dressed Poll
Which celebrity stole the show on the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet?
0.0%
11.1%
3.7%
0.0%
63.0%
7.4%
7.4%
0.0%
7.4%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 CMA Awards , Music , Style ,
Latest News
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, 2018 CMA Awards

Trisha Yearwood Was Nervous About Hearing Garth Brooks' New Song for the First Time

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1513

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Try to Support an Overwhelmed Khloe Days After Giving Birth Amid Cheating Scandal

Mariah Carey, Glitter

How Mariah Carey's Glitter Album Finally Topped the iTunes Chart

ESC: Kelsea Ballerini , 2018 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini Knew She Wouldn't Win a 2018 CMA Award: "It's Not My Year"

Shakira, Ozuna, J Balvin

2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

Elton John, Christmas Commercial

Elton John's Christmas Commercial Is an Emotional Experience

The Big Bang Theory

We're Getting a Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon Crossover, But How?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.