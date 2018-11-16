by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 16, 2018 8:00 AM
A true power couple!
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have given us a peek into their romance through their social media accounts and based on their photos it seems like the adorable couple knows how to make their romance work.
Today, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary together and we couldn't be more excited for the pair.
The tennis champion and Internet entrepreneur married on November 16, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana with a star-studded guest list including, Beyoncé, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Anna Wintour and Kim Kardashian.
After meeting in 2015, the romance between the pair went full-speed ahead with epic adventures across the globe including Ohanian watching many of Williams' tennis matches.
The duo welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, on September 1, 2017. Since then, they have both shared sweet pictures of the adorable tot on social media and even started an Instagram account for the little one.
The couple also shared details of their romance with Vanity Fair including the story of how they meet in June 2017 and let's just say, it's absolutely swoon-worthy.
See all of their cutest moments below and join us in toasting the happy couple. We can't wait to see what year two of marriage brings for the tennis star and co-founder of Reddit!
In November, it was a parents' night out for the couple when they went to the opening of the Glossier flagship in New York City. They posed with Glossier founder and CEO, Emily Weiss, at the event making a perfect power trio if you ask!
The duo couldn't stop looking at their sweet daughter Alexis Olympia while on a getaway in Venice, Italy this summer. Seriously, we can't get enough of this adorable family!
In July, the tennis champion wanted Italian food for dinner so her husband flew her to Venice, Italy. Talk about a dream date!
The adorable couple can't help but smile any time they are spending time with their adorable daughter and we can't blame them, she's so stinking cute.
In May, Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams jetted off to Paris to visit the zoo where they had their first date. They took their daugter along this time and they are just too cute.
The power couple looked stunning as they celebrated the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in England in May.
Even though the duo was in England to celebrate the newly dubbed Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their gorgeous ensembles at the wedding and the reception had us thinking they were the royal couple for the night!
Every year the couple has a special day called Selexis day where it's all about them. In April, it was Williams' turn to plan the day and she had her husband go on a scavenger hunt that ended at a venue with his childhood friends, a live band and karaoke. Oh, and they recreated their wedding cake and ate it together since they never had a piece at their actual wedding. Pretty fun, right?
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
The happy couple stole the show as they stepped out for the premiere of Williams' HBO documentary series Being Serena in April.
Mario Testino / Vogue
The seven-time Wimbledon champion graced the cover of Vogue for their February issue and we're obsessed with the beautiful family moments that were captured on film.
Richard Shiro/Getty Images
In addition to cheering on his wife at as many of her tennis matches as possible, Ohanian takes in a ton of sporting events with Williams. Together they are all about Team USA, and it makes us love them even more.
When Williams isn't playing tennis she is participating in Spartan races with her closest friends and family, which of course includes her husband.
These two definitely clean up well and are always up for a fundraising gala.
Mel Barlow & Co. / Allan Zepeda / Brides.com
In November 2017, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in New Orleans and it was pure magic. The couple looked so happy throughout the night and we're still not over the Olympic athlete's gorgeous wedding gown.
In May 2017, the lovebirds took a trip to France. While there they took their romance up a notch while taking in all of the breathtaking sunsets.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Williams looked gorgeous as she stepped out at the 2017 Met Gala and showed off her baby bump for the first time alongside her then-fiancé Ohanian.
Get yourself a man who will carry you for no reason on a beach!
In February 2017, the Reddit co-founder posted this sweet shot dedicated to "My #WCW, every day," and we seriously can't get enough of these two together.
Early on in their romance the duo sported matching bear costumes at a party and it was bear-y cute...get it?
