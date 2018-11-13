by Sam Howell | Tue., Nov. 13, 2018 10:00 AM
Kat Graham doesn't seem like she's one to get nervous.
But, ahead of the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, The Vampire Diaries alum assumed she was going to be a little bit on-edge for the big night.
"I thought I'd be really, really nervous," she told to E! News on Monday night at the 2018 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City.
Ultimately, the actress explained that she ended up dodging those nerves altogether thanks to the network the PCAs were on.
"I think because it was E!, they were just like my second home," she expressed. "They just were so cool."
"They were so much fun," the brunette beauty added. "I had such a good time."
That certainly showed on Sunday during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, which is where fans would've first seen Graham at the PCAs.
The stunner, joined by Jeannie Mai, announced the winner for Male Movie Star of 2018, and literally squealed with excitement when she found out Chadwick Boseman won.
"You know who it is!" Graham exclaimed while opening the envelope. "Chadwick, you won!"
"I knew it, you know," she said to Mai. "You know I knew it."
The fun kept going for Graham the next night at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards as well. She told E! News that she was so excited for the special ceremony that she couldn't wait to catch the first flight out to the east coast.
"I didn't even get a first-class seat," she explained. "I got a standby because I wanted to get here as early as possible."
Now that's commitment!
The celeb confessed that while it seemed like she was probably running on no sleep, she did manage to get some shut eye on the flight.
"I sat in the back of the plane. I crunched up and I slept because I was so excited to be here tonight," she gushed. "I couldn't wait to get to New York."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?