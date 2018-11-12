SUNDAY, NOV. 11
The Wynonna Earp cast has reason to celebrate. The Syfy series took home the People's Choice Award for Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 and they weren't even on the original ballot.

"What makes it even more special is that it was a write-in, that's like just insane," Melanie Scrofano said backstage at the PCAs.

Series creator Emily Andras had a message for fans who got them on the ballot and voted them through to the end. "Oh my god," she said. "We love you guys. I can't believe we're here, still, this feels like an elaborate prank...Our fandom is amazing. They're very inclusive, their whole thing is kindness and taking care of each other and..."

"They took care of us, today, they really did," Katherine Barrell said.

Barrell said she was impressed by the lengths fans went to in their voting and sharing their love, so they wanted to send it right back to them.

Wynonna Earp will return for a fourth season on Syfy.

(E! And Syfy are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

