What a missed opportunity!

While we're thrilled for Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on their big win at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, we're a little disappointed that the women of LADYGANG didn't walk away the victors in the Pop Podcast of 2018 category.

Why? Well, during an exclusive chat with E! News on the red carpet, LADYGANG star Becca Tobin vowed she would streak if they won at the PCAs.

"I promised that I would go streaking," the Glee veteran spilled. "I have those petals on my nipples right now so it would be fine."

"We were really hoping for a viral moment to boost everything for the LADYGANG," co-star Jac Vanek added.

However, the PCAs loss may've benefited the LADYGANG girls as Keltie Knight noted that they had a 7 a.m. call time for production of their latest episode. Speaking of new LADYGANG episodes, the women teased what's to come for their E! topical series.