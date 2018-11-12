Melissa McCarthy is reflecting on the "delightful ride" she's been on in her career.

During the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, the Oscar nominee was honored with the inaugural People's Icon of 2018 award, as well as the award for Comedy Movie Star of 2018, highlighting the incredible work she's done both on and off screen over the years. From starring on Gilmore Girls to appearing in hit movies like Bridesmaids and Spy, McCarthy continues to captivate the hearts of audiences all over the world.

So what does it feel like now looking back at her time in the entertainment industry?

"It's been a pretty delightful ride," McCarthy told E! News' Jason Kennedy backstage at the award show. "I have to say that I just wanted to work and I love what I do."