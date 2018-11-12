When it comes to Busy Tonight the good times never end. That was definitely the case on Sunday night's episode, which aired live right after the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The talk show host had Tina Fey—who is also the executive producer of the series—as her guest star for the live episode and it was perfect. There were laughs, rehashing of the best PCAs moments and the duo even handed out the final People's Choice Award of the night for Revival Show of 2018.

Our favorite part of the episode however might be when Busy Philipps invited her friend Tom Lenk, who is known for his hilarious dress recreations on social media, to make three different fashions based on the PCAs red carpet looks using only household items.

"It was a little stressful. I enjoy a challenge and I enjoy a time limit," Lenk told Philipps.

"OK good and we're going to see how you delivered those two things because this is the moment we've all been waiting for, collectively, with baited breath," Philipps replied before the first look came out.