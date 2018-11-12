As for Nikki? Her 2019 goals are more business centric. Per the wrestling expert herself, she is ready to take the business world by storm as she hopes to "conquer more vineyards, boardrooms and the fashion industry." We assume Nikki is also looking forward to next year after having her private life heavily reported on.

Nonetheless, the Total Bellas star has overcome quite a bit and has even written some poetry about her transformative year. Apparently, the poetry writing came about thanks to a girls' trip to Lake Tahoe with her Total Divas peers.

"In Tahoe we were trying to conquer our fears," the WWE veteran explained. "It was just my surroundings, with the women, what has happened…stuff that happened in their lives and I literally just wrote that week being around everyone."

Thankfully, fans will be able to get a taste of how Brie and Nikki have grown by tuning into Total Bellas season 4 when it premieres. However, if you can't wait until then, you can always catch Total Divas when it airs on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

