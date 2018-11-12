SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Who Won the 2018 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet? Vote for Your Favorite Look Now!

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Nov. 12, 2018 7:54 AM

ESC: Camila Mendes

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

It's already over? The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards is done and we are still reeling from all of the amazing in-show and behind-the-scenes moments.

On Sunday, celebrities from your favorite TV shows, movies and more attended the inaugural broadcast of E!'s People's Choice Awards show and it was a total hit. Shows like Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and movies like Avengers: Infinity War came up big. Plus, acts like Nicki Minaj took home some serious hardware and we're not that surprised since she's currently slaying the game.

When it comes to the red carpet however, there were definitely more than a few stars that caught our attention and made us do a double take as they made their way down the fan-adorned carpet in Santa Monica.

So, which celebs are we still talking about this morning? Don't worry, we've got our favorites picked and we are so ready to talk about them.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

For starters, we were in total awe of Khloe Kardashian, who won Reality Star of 2018 during the show and was honored with her family for Reality Show of 2018. The new mom donned a gorgeous white gown that showed some leg and proved she's one hot mama.

Kardashian wasn't the only winner at the PCAs who also rocked the red carpet. PCAs winner Melissa McCarthy—she was this year's People's Icon Award recipient—wore a black turtleneck and pant combo that was topped off with the perfect textured black-and-white coat that we want in our closet ASAP.

Mila Kunis, whose film The Spy Who Dumped Me won Comedy Movie of 2018, opted for a sleek LBD with dainty straps and glitter heels that was perfect for a night away from the kids.

Scarlett Johansson decided to show off her assets in a red bustier top, black trouser and bold belt that matched her belt-adorned heels. She is Black Widow after all, and we have a feeling her alter ego would love this sexy and strong look.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Candid Moments

Shay Mitchell was another stunner on the carpet as she posed in a Toni Maticevski rust gown with a pop of black in the top and fun mixes of structure and shapes throughout the piece. 

The cast of LADYGANG came to slay as the posed in color-coordinated looks. Becca Tobin wore a pink suit, Jac Vanek wore a glitter gown, and Keltie Knight topped of the pink and blush hues with a velvet frock that looked like it was right out of Clueless AKA we can't choose a favorite look from this trio.

PCAs presenter, Kat Graham—she announced the Male Movie Star of 2018 award during the red carpet show—donned an emerald dress by Chalayan that had a black, sheer train on one side that was both saucy and fresh.

Rita Ora, who performed during the show, rocked an equally show-stopping ensemble as she strutted down the carpet. She wore a Versace blue/purple gown with gold feathered embellishment and matching thigh-high boots for a memorable look we won't soon forget.

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Last, but not least, were Camila Mendes and Melanie Scrofano's stylish wardrobe choices for the night.

The Riverdale vixen showed up in an Etro dress that looked like a piece of modern art with its painting design and pop of yellow on the bodice. Plus, her Tory Burch heels were so sophisticated that it made her entire outfit look like it was right off the runway.

The Wynonna Earp actress on the other hand wore a sheer, red, long-sleeved gown that was just as breathtaking, but way more simple. It was the perfect dress for a winner—the show took home the prize for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018—and we are still wishing we had somewhere fancy to go so we could steal this look!

Now that you know our top 10 looks, make sure to cast your vote below for your favorite of the night.

Camila Mendes Gets a Riverdale Surprise at the E! PCAs

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Fashion , Style , Khloe Kardashian , Mila Kunis , Scarlett Johansson
