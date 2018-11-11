SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans as They Win Music Group Award at 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 8:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BTS

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS took home the honors for Music Group of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards!

Twenty One Pilots, Panic! At the Disco, 5 Seconds of Summer and Super Junior ended up being the category's finalists, but the sensational K-Pop band ended up taking home the prize. Well, theoretically speaking.

BTS accepted the award via a recorded video. "We are so honored to win the group of 2018," the band said. "We just finished touring America and can't wait to come back and see you guys."

They concluded it with shouting out, "Big love!"

The pop band has taken the world by storm over the past few years and the group has become an electrifying musical force. BTS recently released their first full-length English song in a collaboration with Steve Aoki called "Waste It On Me."

Photos

Backstage at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Not only did BTS take home the accolade for Music Group of 2018, but they are also finalists for the Social Celebrity of 2018 and Best Song of 2018.

Simply put, BTS is unstoppable and they aren't going anywhere any time soon. Congrats on the win!

Check out the full list of PCA winners here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

BTS Sends "Big Love" to Fans at 2018 E! PCAs

John Legend, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

John Legend's Moving Rendition of "Pride" at the E! PCAs

Rita Ora Brings Down the House With "Let You Love Me" at 2018 PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Blake Shelton Celebrates People's Choice Awards Win With Kisses From Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly

Nicki Minaj, Tyga

Nicki Minaj Is Too Hot to Handle During 2018 People's Choice Awards Performance

Sabrina Carpenter Surprises a Fan on 2018 PCAs Red Carpet

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.