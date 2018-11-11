by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:48 PM
The people have spoken, and The Voice is the winner of the 2018 People's Choice Award for Competition Show of the year.
The NBC singing competition show was voted tops over Big Brother, America's Got Talent, Ellen's Game of Games and RuPaul's Drag Race. The Voice also has four Emmys. Blake Shelton and Carson Daly went up to accept the award…at first.
"Thank you very much, this is very nice...You've now won two People's Choice Awards, for whatever reason you're very popular among the people," Daly cracked about Shelton.
"I want to thank Gwen Stefani before Blake does," Daly said before Shelton cut in and said, "All-time favorite coach right there. I love her."
Then Daly did something that shocked Stefani, he called her up on stage to accept the award with them, Stefani, embarrassed, joined them. "What am I doing? Oh my gosh, I'm so excited to be with Blake Shelton," she said.
"They're going to get a room," Daly said.
Stefani and Shelton met on The Voice. She served as a coach on seasons seven, nine and 12.
Season 15 of The Voice features longtime coaches Shelton and Adam Levine alongside Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson's team member Brynn Cartelli won season 14. This is the singer's second season in the big red chair.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
