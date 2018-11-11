Riverdale's Camila Mendes was a stunning beauty at the People's Choice Awards 2018.

While most red carpet makeup looks feature advanced techniques and designer products that keep us from recreating them at home, you'll be pleased to know that this actress' beauty will cost you $5 and 10-15 minutes of your time and keep your lips hydrated in the calm.

To create the look celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson applied eos Shimmer Dazzling Ruby Tint—a $4.99 drugstore must-have—to her lips and apples of her cheeks. While the product has the shea butter and natural oils of a lip balm (the brand's signature product), the new version, launched in time for the holidays, also contains a red tint.