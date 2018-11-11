Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:38 PM
The people are keeping up with the Kardashians.
The royal family of reality TV just took home the award for The Reality TV Show of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards, and Kim Kardashian wasted no time on stage to plead for people to help any way they can after the fires that affected Malibu, Calabasas, and the surrounding areas that the Kardashians call home.
"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," Kim began.
She praised the "resilient spirit" of everyone involved, and "the heroism of those risking their lives on the frontlines."
"Action is necessary," she said. "So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety."
Kim had to evacuate her home in Hidden Hills on Thursday when flames got too close to her property.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians was joined in the category by Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Queer Eye, Chrisley Knows Best, and Vanderpump Rules.
