by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:26 PM
Give the stars of Vanderpump Rules a reason to party, and they'll SUR-tainly deliver.
During the 2018 People's Choice Awards, West Hollywood's finest ladies and gentleman partied the night away (and managed to throw a bit of shade) like only they can.
Even before Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute hit the red carpet, the reality TV stars boarded a party bus and pre-gamed their way to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
While some cast members put the finishing touches on their showstopping ensembles before beginning their journey, Scheana actually rocked a comfy ensemble on the party bus—as to not wrinkle the satin red jumpsuit she slipped into before posing for photos, of course. Rookie red carpet mistakes? Not on this Bravolebrity's watch!
The celebration continued when the Vanderpump Rules co-stars gathered around their table inside the PCAs and documented all the action on their social media pages.
Getty Images
Up against Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Queer Eye and Chrisley Knows Best for Reality Show of 2018, Ariana took a playful dig at the Kar-Jenner crew when she spotted them across the room.
"The competition," she captioned a video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian watching the PCAs from their seats. L-O-L!
The behind-the-scenes antics continued when Amber Valletta (the sister of Scheana's ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta) took the stage. "Almost sisters in law," Ariana teased in the caption of a snapshot of Scheana flashing a cheeky smile.
But perhaps the most epic moment of the night came when Lisa Vanderpump's team of waitresses and bartenders reacted to losing Reality Show of 2018 to KUWTK on live television. As Kim, Khloe, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashianand Kris Jenneroffered a heartfelt acceptance speech, the Vanderpump Rules cast stood up to take a shot together.
For one drama-free moment in the Pump Rules world, it's not about the pasta.
Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Dec. 3.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
The Kardashians Dedicate People's Choice Award to California Firefighters and First Responders After Devastating Fires
