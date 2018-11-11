SUNDAY, NOV. 11
Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:26 PM

Give the stars of Vanderpump Rules a reason to party, and they'll SUR-tainly deliver. 

During the 2018 People's Choice Awards, West Hollywood's finest ladies and gentleman partied the night away (and managed to throw a bit of shade) like only they can.

Even before Stassi SchroederLala KentTom SandovalAriana MadixKatie Maloney-SchwartzTom SchwartzJames KennedyScheana MarieBrittany CartwrightJax Taylor and Kristen Doute  hit the red carpet, the reality TV stars boarded a party bus and pre-gamed their way to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

While some cast members put the finishing touches on their showstopping ensembles before beginning their journey, Scheana actually rocked a comfy ensemble on the party bus—as to not wrinkle the satin red jumpsuit she slipped into before posing for photos, of course. Rookie red carpet mistakes? Not on this Bravolebrity's watch! 

The celebration continued when the Vanderpump Rules co-stars gathered around their table inside the PCAs and documented all the action on their social media pages. 

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Getty Images

Up against Jersey Shore: Family VacationKeeping Up With the KardashiansQueer Eye and Chrisley Knows Best for Reality Show of 2018, Ariana took a playful dig at the Kar-Jenner crew when she spotted them across the room. 

"The competition," she captioned a video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian watching the PCAs from their seats. L-O-L! 

Scheana Marie, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards

Instagram

The behind-the-scenes antics continued when Amber Valletta (the sister of Scheana's ex-boyfriend Robert Valletta) took the stage. "Almost sisters in law," Ariana teased in the caption of a snapshot of Scheana flashing a cheeky smile. 

But perhaps the most epic moment of the night came when Lisa Vanderpump's team of waitresses and bartenders reacted to losing Reality Show of 2018 to KUWTK on live television. As Kim, Khloe, Kendall JennerKourtney Kardashianand Kris Jenneroffered a heartfelt acceptance speech, the Vanderpump Rules cast stood up to take a shot together. 

For one drama-free moment in the Pump Rules world, it's not about the pasta. 

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo on Dec. 3. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

