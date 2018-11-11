Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:19 PM
Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero onscreen, but it's the real-life superheroes that hold a special place in her heart.
The 33-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress won Female Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, her first PCA, and during her acceptance speech, she gave a special shout-out to the U.S. military.
"I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to," she said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you very much."
Johansson had competed against Ocean's Eight's Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Lily James and Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard.
This marks Johansson's 14th People's Choice Award nomination. She has been nominated for a PCA before for roles in films such as The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
The Kardashians Dedicate People's Choice Award to California Firefighters and First Responders After Devastating Fires
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?