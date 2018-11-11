SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Scarlett Johansson Dedicates E! People's Choice Award Win to Armed Forces

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 7:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson plays a superhero onscreen, but it's the real-life superheroes that hold a special place in her heart.

The 33-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actress won Female Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, her first PCA, and during her acceptance speech, she gave a special shout-out to the U.S. military.

"I love my job because it not only allowed me to connect with myself, but it allows me to connect with the audience, and so I really dedicate this to all of you and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the Armed Forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to," she said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you very much."

Johansson had competed against Ocean's Eight's Sandra Bullock and Anne HathawayMamma Mia: Here We Go Again's Lily James and Jurassic World'Bryce Dallas Howard.

This marks Johansson's 14th People's Choice Award nomination. She has been nominated for a PCA before for roles in films such as The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners

Check out more winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Movies , Scarlett Johansson
Latest News
Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

We Found the Best Backstage Moments at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Melissa McCarthy, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

Melissa McCarthy Proves She's Truly a People's Icon Onstage at E! People's Choice Awards

ESC: Camila Mendes, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Beauty

Camila Mendes Stuns With $5 Lipstick and Blush at People's Choice Awards 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

The Kardashians Dedicate People's Choice Award to California Firefighters and First Responders After Devastating Fires

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters

Shadowhunters Cast Thanks Dedicated Fans After Winning TV Show of 2018 at People's Choice Awards

Vanderpump Rules Cast, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

Here's Proof the Vanderpump Rules Cast Is Living Their Best Life at the People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.